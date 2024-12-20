Cops deny claims of witness tampering in celebrity drug case

SHAH ALAM: The police have denied allegations of witness tampering in a drug case involving a celebrity who was arrested in Sepang on Dec 14.

Selangor Deputy Police Chief Datuk S. Sasikaladevi said investigations on the matter had been conducted transparently in accordance with legal provisions.

“The investigation paper was submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on Dec 19 and instructions were received to proceed with charges under Section 6, punishable under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ she said in a statement today.

She added that the suspect was brought to court earlier today to face the charges.

Sasikaladevi stressed that unverified claims could cause confusion among the public and reminded everyone not to spread unsubstantiated information.