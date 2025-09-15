Car driver killed, four injured in Bintulu road crash

BINTULU: A car driver was killed and four other people were injured in a road crash involving two vehicles at Pantai Tanjung Batu heading towards Pantai ABF in Kidurong last night.

The Sarawak Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department dispatched a team from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station after receiving an emergency call at 7.41 pm.

Rescuers found 39-year-old Ansam Maja trapped unconscious in the driver’s seat of a Proton Persona upon arrival at the accident scene.

The rescue team successfully extracted the victim from the wrecked vehicle before a Ministry of Health medical team pronounced him dead at the location.

Four occupants of the Mitsubishi Triton sustained head and leg injuries and were helped from their damaged vehicle by members of the public before emergency services arrived. – Bernama