Sabah flood victims rise to 415 at relief centres amid heavy rain

SABAH: A total of 415 flood victims from 113 families are currently sheltering at three relief centres across the state as of 8 am today.

The Selagon permanent relief centre in Beaufort is housing 155 individuals from 51 families and has been operational since September 9.

Two additional temporary centres are providing refuge at Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul in Penampang and Dewan Huguan Siou.

SK St Paul is accommodating 59 people from 19 families, with numbers rising due to persistent overnight rainfall.

Dewan Huguan Siou is currently sheltering 142 individuals from 32 families, though evacuation numbers there are decreasing.

Flooding has impacted 22 villages across the affected regions, including 14 in Penampang and eight in Beaufort.

The Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain, and strong wind warning for Sabah’s interior and west coast districts.

Affected interior areas include Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau, and Tambunan.

West coast regions under alert include Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, and Kota Belud.

Meanwhile, the Membakut District Disaster Management Committee stated that the Dewan Masyarakat Bongawan temporary relief centre was opened at 8.22 am after inspections found that affected homes and areas were unsafe. – Bernama