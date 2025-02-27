PETALING JAYA: Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a female security guard after she rejected his affection.

According to New Straits Times, Serdang district police chief A. Anbalagan said the 32-year-old victim lodged a report at 1.30pm on February 26, claiming the suspect assaulted her after she turned him down.

“Police are actively working to track down and apprehend the suspect.

“She said a man known to her had approached and expressed his feelings of love to her. But she rejected his advances,” he said in a statement last night.

A brief video circulating on Facebook shows a man attacking the woman at an apartment security post in Puchong on February 25.

Following the rejection, the police said the suspect became enraged and attempted to stab the victim’s neck with a folding knife.

“Fortunately, she managed to deflect the attack. Then again at 3.30am the same individual returned to the security post and physically assaulted the victim by punching her head and choking her,“ he stated.

The video also shows the victim’s colleague stepping in to stop the attack from escalating.

During the assault, the suspect allegedly issued death threats.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspect for causing hurt with a weapon, an offence that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.

“The suspect is also being investigated for carrying a dangerous weapon in a public place,“ he said.