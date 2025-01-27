PETALING JAYA: The police are looking for a man who was recorded slapping his wife in what is believed to be a shopping mall in Kota Warisan, Sepang recently.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman confirmed a report was lodged by the sibling of the woman who was slapped in the video.

The sibling confirmed the victim in the video is 35-years-old, Harian Metro reported, citing a police statement.

“The man who assaulted the victim is a local man in his 50s who is also the husband of the woman,” he was quoted as saying today.

Norhizam said the police are currently recording witness statements regarding the incident and are working to track the victim and her husband.

The case is being investigated under Section 322 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

A 29-second viral livestream showed the victim exiting the shopping mall with a plastic bag in hand when the husband, wearing a cap, walked into the premises with a young child in a rushed manner, approaching her.

He then slapped her in public while saying something to her and without saying much, she was seen leaving the premises with the suspect and the child.