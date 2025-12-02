Cops nab duo for trying to smuggle drugs into Sarawak

SEPANG: Police arrested two men and seized 18.97 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs believed to be methamphetamine in two separate incidents at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 here on Friday (Feb 7) and Saturday (Feb 8).

KLIA district police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said the drugs, worth an estimated RM607,200, are believed to be for the Sarawak market.

“The modus operandi used by the suspects was to hide the drug parcels in food boxes and mix them with other snack packages to deceive the security personnel.

“They would then use the self-check-in service, which may be considered difficult for authorities to detect,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said the first suspect was nabbed on Friday at 6.30 pm by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the KLIA District Police Headquarters at the departure area of KLIA Terminal 2.

He said that following an interrogation, the suspect then led a police team to a hotel room in Sepang where they found a box containing eight plastic packets containing powder and crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing an estimated 8.43kg.

Following that, police arrested the second suspect at the departure area of KLIA Terminal 2 the next day and seized a box containing 10 plastic packets filled with powder and crystal lumps believed to be methamphetamine, weighing an estimated 10.54kg.

Azman said the amount of drugs seized could have been supplied to 94,875 addicts a day.

He added that the two men, aged 19 and 20, did not have previous criminal or drug records and only the first suspect tested positive for methamphetamine.

Both suspects have been remanded until Friday (Feb 14) to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.