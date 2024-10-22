GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested eight people, including a woman, to assist in investigations in connection with the case of a Pakistani man who was killed after being stabbed in Pulau Tikus here yesterday.

Northeast District acting police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said the eight individuals, aged between 22 and 58, were arrested in several raids around the Pulau Tikus area last night and that police are still tracking down the main suspect, who is still at large.

“Of those arrested, four are family members who own a shop, one is a shop worker while three others work at a motorcycle workshop next door.

“The victim was believed to be working in the shop when one of the suspects entered and attacked him with a screwdriver before fleeing... we are hunting for the main suspect,” he said when contacted today.

It is learnt that the suspect stabbed the victim several times with a sharp weapon.

Lee said the eight suspects have been remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In the 5 pm incident, the 48-year-old Pakistani was taken to a private clinic but died while waiting to get treatment.