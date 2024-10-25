Ashley recovers after slow start at Maybank Championship 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian golfer Ashley Lau managed to recover from a slow start in the opening round to lead the local challenge at the 2024 Maybank Championship, today.

The Olympian carded four under 68 today, to finish joint 39th with four other golfers with a two-day total of three under 141 at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGC), Bukit Kiara here.

After carding a one over 73 score yesterday, Ashley managed to hit six birdies (3,4,6,8,10,17 holes) and two bogeys in par four second and 12th hole.

“It was a very slow start for me, it felt like I wasn’t doing good on the front nine, but I shot one under. I think my putts started going in on the second nine, so very glad they did,” she said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian amateur Mirabel Ting was unable to continue her impressive performance as she scored a three over 75 to finish joint 44th with an overall two under 142.

The 18-year-old started her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour debut by cardeing a five under 67 to share 11th place, yesterday.

The Sarawakian said she was frustrated with today’s performance after just hitting two birdies at 15th and 17th holes.

“Conditions were a little bit much more tougher today. Putts didn’t drop. I Made a couple, probably three putts coming in and couldn’t make any birdies. Just frustrated with the way I played today,” she said.

Other local representatives, Nur Durriyah Damian and Liyana Durisic continued to remain at the bottom of the leaderboard, with overall scores of 13 over 157 and 16 over 160, respectively.