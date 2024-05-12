Cops nab four women for alleged necklace robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested four women today on suspicion of robbing an elderly woman’s necklace on Nov 28.

Serdang police chief ACP A.A. Anbalagan said the four women, aged 30 to 41, were arrested at the Jalan Semangat PJS 13 traffic light intersection here.

He said that the 69-year-old victim was in front of her house in Seri Kembangan when three women, whom she did not recognise, got out of a car and told her about a special loan and aid scheme.

“The suspects invited her to their office in South City Plaza, Serdang Perdana. Upon arrival there, when the victim got out of the car, one of the suspects snatched her necklace before fleeing,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

He also urged those with information regarding the incident to go to the nearest police station or contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Syafiq Mohd Nasir at 03-80742222.