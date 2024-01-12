Cops nab man suspected of starting fire that destroyed five homes

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man suspected of causing a fire that destroyed five homes, including his own, at the Kuang Low-Cost Housing Scheme in Sungai Buloh yesterday.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief, Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the 34-year-old man was arrested after police received a report from the public about the incident at 7.06 pm.

He said that initial investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly set fire to his own home, which then spread to four adjacent houses.

“No casualties have been reported, and the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz added that the motive behind the incident is still under investigation and that the suspect has been remanded until Dec 4 for further investigation.

He urged the public who have information regarding the incident to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Inspector Mohamad Azammuddin Mohd Razib, at 016-5661597.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said three of the houses involved were almost completely destroyed, while the other two were only five percent damaged.

“Upon receiving the emergency call, 13 personnel from the Batu Arang and Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was fully extinguished by 12.26 am,“ he said.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that a firefighter from the Batu Arang station was injured during the operation and was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

“The firefighter is currently in stable condition and remains under medical care at the hospital,“ he said.