KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three men, including a foreigner, and seized 669 imitation firearms in two separate raids by the Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB)/Special Investigation Intelligence (PSK) recently.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said that, on Dec 17, they raided a premises in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and arrested a man and seized 32 imitation firearms.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect has been selling imitation firearms online for several months, while further inspection also found two white-rumped shamas (burung murai batu) kept without permits.

“Also seized were several boxes containing medicines that did not have the Ministry of Health (MOH) approval,” he said in a statement today.

He said the cases are being investigated under the Arms Act 1960, the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) as well as the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Azmi said that in the second raid in Jalan Raja Laut on Dec 18, police nabbed two men, including a foreigner, and seized 637 imitation firearms, adding that the case is being investigated under the Arms Act 1960.

“The seized items were valued at RM436,971,” he said.