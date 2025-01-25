Cops on the hunt for remaining foreign nationals who attacked MMEA boat

PETALING JAYA: Police are still tracking down several other individuals believed to be remnants of a group of foreign nationals who attacked a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) boat in the waters off Tanjung Rhu, Banting, Selangor yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said this is based on the boat used by the group, which could accommodate between 15 and 20 people.

“We believe there may be more individuals involved based on the boat’s capacity. So far, five individuals have been found, with one dead, while four others are being treated in hospital,” he said.

He said this after officiating the Road Safety Campaign and Advocacy in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations at the PJS2 Toll Plaza on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) here today.

In the 3 am incident, the MMEA boat was rammed four times by the boat believed to be owned by the suspects (those who were injured) while carrying out patrol duties.

Hussein said the MMEA also lodged a police report stating they were attacked and had to fire shots, resulting in the suspects fleeing in the dark.

“At about 9 am, the MMEA found a bot with two individuals aboard, with one of them dead from a gunshot wound and whose body was taken to the Banting Hospital while the other seriously injured suspect was sent to the Klang Hospital.

“Earlier, at 7 am, three individuals, who are believed to be from the same boat and with gunshot wounds on their bodies, were sent to the Serdang Hospital by members of the public.

Meanwhile, in another development, Hussein said police are still waiting for the forensic and post-mortem reports to determine the actual cause of the death of 15-year-old Yap Xin Yuan.

He added that their investigation is now focused on the dosage of drugs in the victim’s body to determine whether that was the cause of death before referring the case to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

The media previously reported that a suspect, who had been detained in connection with the discovery of a girl’s body in RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat on Dec 28 last year, had been released as a prosecution witness.

The suspect, 51, had been arrested on Dec 30, together with the other two suspects, aged 16 and 20, who have been released on bail bond under Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Code.