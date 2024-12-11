Cops open fire as cable theft suspects try to ram police vehicle in Gerik

IPOH: Police have arrested two men suspected of stealing Telekom Malaysia (TM) cables after firing a shot at the tyre of their car as they attempted to flee along Jalan Ulu Kenderong-Tanjung Kala in Gerik early this morning.

Gerik district police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said that they received information at about 3.40 am about a cable theft incident in Kampung Padang Kunyit.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Gerik police station managed to track a Perodua Axia car and trail the suspects.

“Upon being instructed by the police to stop, the suspects sped off and attempted to ram the police vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

He said that, in an act of self-defence, a shot was fired at the right tyre of the car carrying the suspects.

Zulkifli said the police managed to arrest two suspects, while efforts to track down the other two who fled were ongoing.

He said an inspection of the suspects’ vehicle uncovered a transparent packet, believed to contain syabu.

According to Zulkifli, the two men arrested were remanded for seven days until Nov 18 to assist in investigations under Section 307/379 of the Penal Code, Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.