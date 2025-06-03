Cops probe video clip of individuals insulting Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a viral video circulating on social media since yesterday, which allegedly contains offensive and derogatory remarks about Islam.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said they are also working to identify the individual who uploaded the more than three-minute video.

A report on the matter was lodged by an individual at the Manchis Police Station in Bentong, Pahang, yesterday afternoon.

“According to the report, the video features several individuals using offensive language and insulting Muslims. It was uploaded yesterday and is thought to have been created in reaction to an incident involving radio hosts who allegedly mocked Hinduism.

“However, the video was deleted after receiving widespread public backlash. A thorough investigation is underway to identify those responsible. Strict action will be taken according to existing laws,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Razarudin added that the case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for actions that could cause disharmony between different races and religions, as well as under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or services.

He said that police take the act of insulting any religion in the country seriously, as it could disrupt harmony and public order.

“Police will not hesitate to take firm action using all existing laws, regardless of who is involved, in addressing 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issues.

“Therefore, the public is advised to refrain from touching on issues that could create disharmony, division, and tension, ultimately jeopardising the security of our multiracial and multi-religious country,“ he said.