Cops record statement from suspect in UPNM cadet abuse case

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have begun questioning a suspect linked to the bullying and abuse of a cadet officer at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) this morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that police would also take statements from the victim’s roommate later today.

“So far, there have been no arrests made in this case,“ he said when contacted today.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said an investigation was initiated after the 20-year-old victim lodged a report at about 8.20 pm yesterday.

Investigations are being carried out under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. The incident allegedly occurred at 11.45 pm on Oct 22 in a UPNM dormitory room.

It involved a 22-year-old senior student, who is also in his fourth year, asking the victim to iron his work shirt. In a sudden act, he pressed the iron against the right side of the victim’s chest, causing severe burns.

The unexpected action shocked the victim, who screamed in pain, and several other senior students were reportedly present in the room during the incident.