BANGI: The heart-wrenching story of two young siblings who lost their parents in a tragic accident at Kilometer 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) on Dec 23 has moved many, including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Mohd Na’im visited the children and their family, offering aid totalling RM6,900 to help ease their burden.

The surviving siblings, Muhammad Uwais Al-Qarni Khairul Ikhwan, 7, and Nur Sofea Humaira, 4, also sustained serious thigh injuries in the crash and underwent surgery at Melaka Hospital on Dec 25. They are now under the care of their paternal grandparents.

They were informed of their parents’ passing after being discharged from the hospital on Dec 28.

“The financial contribution from the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YAPEIM) includes Sinar Kasih aid of RM4,800, which provides RM200 monthly for a year for each child, disaster aid of RM2,000, and a YAPEIM Foodbank set valued at RM100,” Mohd Na’im told reporters during a visit to their grandfather’s home today.

Mohd Na’im expressed hope that the assistance would help alleviate the burden faced by their grandfather, retired senior police officer Datuk Mazupi Abdul Rahman, 64, who has assumed full responsibility for raising the children.

“May their grandfather be blessed with good health and strength to fulfil this noble duty,” he said.

Also present during the visit was YAPEIM chief executive officer and director-general Ameer Ali Vali Mohamed.

Mazupi, visibly emotional, expressed gratitude for the support shown by various parties and the excellent care provided by the by the medical team at Melaka Hospital.

“When I informed the children about the passing of their parents and younger brother, they were inconsolable. They asked to visit the grave, but I explained they need to recover first. Insha’Allah, I will take them there soon,” he added.

The tragedy claimed the lives of five family members: their parents, Khairul Ikhwan Mazupi, 32, and Fadzlenna Ramli, 32, their younger brother Muhammad Umar, 2, as well as their grandparents, Ramli Ab Wahab, 66, and Fauziah Jaafar, 69.