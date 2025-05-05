KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that the government will not compromise on the country’s core policies in tariff negotiations.

“I would like to stress that several key national policies - the Bumiputera policy, the requirement for local vendors, and the protection of strategic sectors - will not be altered in any of these negotiations. This is because, while we want to follow the free trade agenda, we cannot ignore the importance of national security and strategic interests,” he told the Special Parliamentary Meeting on US Tariffs today.

Anwar, also the finance minister, said the US government has agreed to further negotiate with Malaysia, and there is a possibility of reducing the reciprocal tariffs imposed. “Once again, it is emphasised that this process is still at an early stage, and no agreement has been finalised by either party,” he added.

The government will continue to focus on accelerating the implementation of the MADANI Economy reform agenda as outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), and the nation’s digitalisation agenda, the prime minister said.

He stated that this effort is crucial as a two-pronged strategy to generate short-term investment activity while strengthening the country’s long-term competitiveness in facing global economic uncertainty. Anwar said that a strong economic foundation will ensure the country’s success in dealing with the tariff crisis. “I believe and am confident that with the strength of the government’s machinery, the private sector, and our excellent workforce, the country will be able to overcome this temporary crisis,” he added.