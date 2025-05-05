KLANG: Police arrested four local men from the Along Jap Gang who are believed to be involved in the theft of old vehicles around South Klang from April 10 to 30.

Selangor Deputy Police Chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan said the suspects, aged between 25 and 40 who have been active since the end of last year, were arrested separately through Op Lejang.

He said apart from South Klang, the suspects were also found to be active in stealing vehicles in North Klang, Shah Alam and Kuala Selangor by targeting old cars such as Perodua Kancil, Proton Iswara, Proton Iriz as well as motorcycles including Honda EX5 and Yamaha Y15.

“Also found along with the suspect were six vehicles including one car frame, six motorcycles and one frame. Checks revealed that all the suspects had 30 previous criminal records related to crimes, followed by 22 drug-related cases,“ he said at a press conference at the South Klang District Police Headquarters here today.

Mohd Zaini said investigations found that the stolen vehicles were not sold but were used daily by the suspects after changing the registration number and stealing other vehicles to get spare parts.

He said the modus operandi of the group was to chance upon the negligence of the public who left their keys on vehicles to commit crimes and only used basic techniques to steal the vehicles.

“With this arrest, police believe they have successfully solved eight cases of theft of motorcycles and nine old vehicles in the South Klang area and nearby districts,“ he said.

Mohd Zaini said the suspect was found to be positive for methamphetamine-type drugs and the case was being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.