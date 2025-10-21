Corporal pleads not guilty to cheating colleagues over transfers

KUALA LUMPUR: A police corporal has pleaded not guilty to three charges of defrauding his colleagues regarding their transfer applications from ten years ago.

Mohd Nazri Md Sir, aged 39, is accused of deceiving three fellow police officers by handling their transfer requests despite not working in the transfer section.

His actions allegedly led the victims to deposit a total of RM10,500 into two bank accounts belonging to him and his wife.

The offences were reportedly committed at a Royal Malaysia Police barracks in Cheras between August and November 2015.

All charges fall under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a potential prison sentence of one to ten years plus whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur proposed bail of RM8,000 for each charge with one surety.

Defence lawyer Fatin Nur Syahzanani Zakaria requested reduced bail, citing her client’s monthly income of RM2,500 and family responsibilities including an unemployed wife.

She further noted her client suffers from a heart condition requiring ongoing medical treatment and poses no flight risk.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan granted bail at RM5,000 per charge with two sureties and prohibited the accused from contacting prosecution witnesses.

The court scheduled the next mention of the case for December 3. – Bernama