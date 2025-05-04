KUALA LUMPUR: Several corporate companies have come forward today to offer assistance to those affected by the recent gas pipeline fire and explosion in Putra Heights.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the contributions from various parties, including corporate companies, demonstrate the strong collaboration between the private sector and the government in helping citizens facing disasters.

“This is a great spirit among Malaysians, showing that when disaster strikes, everyone - government and citizens alike, comes together to support one another,“ Loke said after the donation handover ceremony by Berjaya Cares Foundation and Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad at the Putra Heights LRT station here today.

The donations were presented by Tan Sri Vincent Tan, founder of Berjaya Corporation Bhd, to 300 families, while Chai Keng Wai, chief executive officer Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad, handed over aid to 100 families, with Loke witnessing the event.

In total, 400 families received cash assistance amounting to RM3,000 from both companies.

In addition, Carsome contributed 50 Perodua Bezza cars, which will be available for use by the victims for free for one month. The donation was handed over by Carsome’s Group Chief Business Officer, Aaron Kee.

“I have also secured free motorcycles for the owners whose motorcycles were destroyed in the fire -approximately 63 motorcycles. The handover will take place on Monday, along with their registration,“ Loke added.

In a separate development, Loke criticised the negative reactions to the initiative by DAP in establishing a fund to aid the Putra Heights victims, calling such criticisms inappropriate.

“The government has a responsibility to help, and so do capable private companies, who are continuously providing aid. Additionally, some individuals have asked how they can contribute, even if it’s just RM10,“ Loke said.

“We are making it easier for the public to contribute. For those who are critical, they should focus on ways to help, instead of complaining,“ the DAP secretary-general added.

The special fund, which was activated for one week from April 2 to April 9, has raised RM107,698 by 4 pm yesterday.

The gas pipeline fire occurred at 8.10 am on Tuesday, with flames reaching over 30 metres and temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took almost eight hours to extinguish the fire completely.

As a result, 87 houses were completely destroyed and deemed uninhabitable, while 148 other homes sustained damage but remain habitable after repairs.