KUALA LUMPUR: The government is set to introduce a Cost of Living Indicator (IKSH) to design more targeted subsidy programmes aligned with the specific needs and spending habits of Malaysians, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the initiative is part of ongoing subsidy reforms to ensure aid reaches those most in need. The IKSH will help refine both existing programmes and future initiatives for better planning and execution.

“Under Budget 2025, an additional RM700 million has been allocated to KPDN to introduce new measures aimed at alleviating the cost of living.

“This allocation allows us to not only enhance current programmes to benefit target groups but also implement more specific initiatives for certain regions,” Armizan said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He added that the indicator will ensure future programmes are more focused, addressing basic necessities while empowering citizens to participate more meaningfully in society.

Armizan was responding to Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Anak Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman), who asked about alternative initiatives by KPDN to support the public alongside existing subsidy programmes.

When asked by Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) about whether the targeted diesel subsidy has led to higher living costs, Armizan clarified that reports indicate otherwise.

“Price trends in various areas show that rising living costs are driven by demand and supply factors, not targeted fuel subsidies.

“Should there be concerns about the targeted diesel subsidy causing price hikes, we encourage stakeholders to report them. This will allow us to address such cases individually to ensure consumers are not overly burdened,” he said.