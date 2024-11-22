Couple and associate charged with trafficking 51.9kg of meth

SLIM RIVER: A married couple and a man were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 51.974 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine on Nov 11.

Mohammad Amirul Samsudin, 27, his wife Zaharah Farhana Zamri, 26, and their associate, Muhammad Firdaus Nazeri, 25, acknowledged the charges when they were read before Magistrate G Phulrani Kaur.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They are charged with trafficking the drugs at the parking lot of Slim Perdana Business Centre, Jalan Perdana at 3.35 pm on Nov 11.

They were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the penalty under Section 39B (2) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The offence is punishable by the death penalty or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, liable to not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Syahirah Azahar appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented.

The court denied bail and set Jan 24 next year for the next case mention and submission of the chemist’s report.

On Nov 14, the director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), in collaboration with the Perak and Perlis NCIDs, arrested three individuals, including a married couple, at the parking area of the Slim Perdana Business Centre.

The three individuals were serving as transporters, and police found 50 plastic packages containing powder and crystalline lumps, believed to be methamphetamine, inside a suitcase in the trunk of a vehicle.

The syndicate is believed to have smuggled drugs from neighbouring countries for distribution to the local market in the Klang Valley using land routes.