Couple among three drug transporters detained with 51.97 kg of meth

TANJUNG MALIM: Police detained three individuals, including a married couple, and seized more than 51 kg of methamphetamine at the Slim Perdana Business Centre in Taman Sri Jaya near Slim River on Monday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said the arrests, made in collaboration with Perak and Perlis NCID, involved intercepting a rented Proton Preve in the parking lot at 3.35 pm.

“Police apprehended two local men and one local woman, aged between 25 and 27, who served as transporters. They had concealed 50 plastic packets containing methamphetamine powder and crystal chunks inside suitcases in the car’s trunk.

“The 51.97 kg drugs seized are valued at approximately RM2 million,“ he said during a press conference at the Muallim District police headquarters today.

He added that it is believed the syndicate smuggles drugs from a neighbouring country and distributes them to the Klang Valley market via land routes.

Khaw said that investigations revealed the first suspect, aged 25, was paid RM2,000 for each drug delivery, while the third suspect, aged 27, only received RM100.

He added that the syndicate had been active since January, and only the first suspect had a criminal record and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The seized drugs, he noted, could supply approximately 260,000 drug users.

Khaw confirmed that all the suspects have been remanded for a week, until Nov 18, to assist in the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“We are still tracing other members of the syndicate still at large to bring them to justice,“ he said.