Couple charged with murder of baby girl in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: A woman and her boyfriend were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with the murder of a baby girl at a house in Teluk Kemang, Port Dickson, on Jan 21.

Nurul Ain Haslan, 19, and Muhammad Emer Irfan Hasren, 21, nodded as the charges were read before Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli.

However, no plea was recorded, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The couple are accused of jointly causing the death of the infant at a house in Teluk Kemang, Port Dickson, between 5.30 am and 4.00 pm on Jan 21.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or a prison term of between 30 and 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nadia Ezzati Mohd Zainal requested a date for the submission of the autopsy, chemical, forensic, and DNA reports.

The court then set Feb 27 for case mention at the Port Dickson Magistrate’s Court.

Previously, the media reported that police had arrested a couple at two separate locations after they were suspected of concealing a birth, leading to the death of a baby girl at a house in Telok Kemang, Port Dickson.

Port Dickson District police chief Supt Maslan Udin said the police received an emergency call from Port Dickson Hospital at 11.13 am about a local woman who had given birth, but the whereabouts of her baby were unknown.

An investigation led to the discovery of the baby’s body, hidden in a bag in the house.