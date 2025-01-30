Couple nabbed for allegedly cheating wife of comedian

KUALA LUMPUR: A husband and wife have been arrested to assist in the investigation of a cheating case involving an offer of help to reduce the legal charges faced by a comedian in court.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the couple, both in their 20s, were picked up at their home in Salak Tinggi, Sepang, last night.

“The man is being remanded for three days, while his wife for four days to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he said when contacted today.

He added that, so far, the police had recorded statements from three individuals, including the comedian’s wife.

It was reported earlier that the police received a report on Tuesday from the 33-year-old woman who claimed to have lost RM95,180 after being deceived by an offer claiming to help reduce the legal charges faced by her husband in court.