KLUANG: A couple’s plans to celebrate their wedding anniversary today were tragically shattered when their car was involved in an accident at KM 25, Jalan Renggam-Layang-Layang, around 8 pm last night.

The crash, which involved a Honda City driven by 29-year-old Muhammad Amiruddin Kamalruzaman and a Honda Stream, left him critically injured. He was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the hospital.

His wife, Nor Syahirah Abu Zaki, 30, who sustained leg injuries, said they were on their way to Kluang with their one-year-old child after visiting relatives in Pontian when the accident occurred.

Also in the car were her mother, Foziah Ridzuan, 60, her brother Ahmad Zhafir, 34, and her sister Nur Hafizah, 27. They were traveling in a convoy of seven vehicles.

“We had planned a trip to Kuala Lumpur to celebrate our fourth wedding anniversary today, as well as my birthday on April 6 and my husband’s on April 7,” she said when met at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom.

Nor Syahirah said she never expected her late husband’s words about quitting their business after the last day of Ramadan to come true.

He had recently secured a new job and was set to start next week after three years of selling fried chicken in Kampung Melayu Kluang and at Ramadan bazaars.

“I thought he was simply telling me about his new job offer, but it turned out to be an omen that he was leaving forever,“ she said.

The family said his remains would be laid to rest at the Kampung Bentong Kluang Muslim cemetery.

Earlier, Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh confirmed that the crash also injured 14 others. Preliminary investigations revealed that the Honda Stream was traveling from Renggam to Layang-Layang, while the Honda City was coming from the opposite direction.

“As it approached the location, the Honda Stream is believed to have lost control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the Honda City,“ he said.