KEPALA BATAS: The government is urging married couples to overcome any feelings of embarrassment about seeking fertility treatment, as such hesitation could hinder their chances of conceiving.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said fertility issues are often associated with women, but men can also face challenges which contribute to difficulties in conceiving.

“Often, the inability to conceive is attributed solely to women, but the reality is that men can also experience fertility problems.

“Therefore, I encourage our community to seek treatment to improve fertility levels, ultimately helping to boost the nation’s birth rate,” she told reporters after launching the Fertility Treatment Assistance and Infertility Advocacy (BuAI) initiative at the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) Family Centre, here, today.

She added that, under Budget 2025, the government has allocated RM6 million to fund two cycles of Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) fertility treatment for 1,300 eligible couples, free of charge, along with an infertility advocacy campaign.

Nancy said the government hopes that the fertility treatment facilities, and subsidies provided under BuAI, will help more couples fulfil their dream of starting a family.

She explained that the initiative aims to improve accessibility and convenience for couples with a household income of less than RM10,000, who have never received financial assistance for fertility treatment from any agency.

At the event, Nancy also announced the first recorded pregnancy under BuAI on Feb 18, underscoring its effectiveness in supporting couples struggling with infertility.

In a separate matter, she urged parents to remain vigilant and advise their children against buying or consuming certain snacks, particularly chewy or gummy candies.

“Apart from parents, teachers also play a crucial role in ensuring children avoid foods that could pose a danger to them,” she said.

Last Thursday, a 10-year-old boy, Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, who had been in a critical condition after allegedly choking on gummy candies, passed away while receiving treatment at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Penang Hospital.

The Year Four student at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Dua, Butterworth, is believed to have bought the candies before attending his Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) class at 2.30 pm.