A young Malaysian boy’s determination and humility recently sparked an outpouring of love online, after his touching encounter at a sneaker store was captured in a now-viral TikTok video.

According to the clip, the boy had been diligently saving his pocket money for two months to finally afford a pair of sneakers he had long wanted. He walked into the store with confidence, handing over a bundle of small notes he had carefully saved.

However, after counting the money, the store owner gently informed him that he was RM10 short.

Undeterred, the boy politely asked if he could get a RM10 discount and even offered to have the amount simply deducted.

The owner, moved by the boy’s honesty and effort, asked him more about his story and discovered how patiently the boy had saved up for the shoes. Deeply touched, he made a decision on the spot — the shoes would be free.

The boy was visibly stunned. “Really?” he asked, eyes wide in disbelief. Still hesitant, he added, “It’s ok abang, just discount RM10 can already.”

But the store owner insisted, not only giving the shoes for free but also returning the full amount the boy had tried to pay.

“This little bro is amazing,” the owner wrote in the video’s caption. “Saving up your own money just to get something you really want? That’s rare.”

The heartwarming video has since captured the hearts of netizens, who praised both the boy for his values and the owner for his act of generosity.

One user called Naqui Boboyot commented: “Even after being given the shoes for free, he still asked for the RM10 discount — such a good kid. May this abang (owner) always be blessed with abundance.”

“This kid was clearly raised well by his parents... The most touching part was when the abang (store owner) said he wanted to give the shoes for free, and the boy replied, ‘It’s okay, abang, I just want a RM10 discount,’” s.irfan96 wrote.