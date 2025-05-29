KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025 today, several Cabinet Ministers expressed their appreciation to media practitioners for their dedication and sacrifice in consistently upholding journalistic ethics in delivering news.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and his deputy, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, in a post on the ministry’s official Facebook page, expressed their gratitude to all journalists for their service, sacrifice and integrity shown in pursuit of the truth.

“Today, we celebrate journalists as the pulse of the nation’s information! A day that honours dedicated individuals who deliver news and information to the public quickly, accurately and ethically. You are the eyes, ears and pen that shape public awareness.

“Journalists do not merely report but also shape thinking, uphold truth, influence public opinion, and strengthen democracy. In a world full of fast information and ethical challenges, the courage and integrity of journalists become the main defense against corruption and fake news,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, his deputy K. Saraswathy, and the ministry’s deputy secretary-general Mohamad Sobri Mat Daud expressed their thanks to media practitioners for their continued commitment in disseminating information and news to all Malaysians.

Through their official Facebook page, the top management and staff of the Plantation and Commodities Ministry (KPK) also extended their greetings on National Journalists Day.

“Our highest appreciation goes to all media practitioners who are pillars in delivering accurate and reliable information to society.

“You are unsung heroes who are always on the front lines despite facing many challenges and risks. Thank you for your dedication and contribution in shaping public thinking and strengthening national unity,” the post read.

The Human Resources Ministry also expressed appreciation to journalists and media practitioners who are always at the forefront in delivering information that is accurate, timely and guided by integrity.

“Your dedication in connecting the voice of the people with policymakers is greatly appreciated. Continue your struggle to build an informed, sensitive and information-literate society,” it said.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, meanwhile, described media practitioners not just as news deliverers but as the main pulse of the ministry in delivering in delivering transparent, up-to-date and ethically sound information to build understanding, strengthen public trust and preserve social harmony.

“Continue to write with heart and report honestly to shape the nation’s future,” it said.

The Information Department, through its official Facebook page, also thanked all journalists and media practitioners who tirelessly convey the truth and shape the national narrative.

The highlight of the HAWANA 2025 celebration will be held on June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The event is expected to be attended by about 1,000 media practitioners from within and outside the country.

HAWANA, organised by the Communications Ministry with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, will feature various events including a Pantun Festival on May 31 and a pre-launch event with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3, as well as a media forum jointly organised with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.