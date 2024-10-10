Court allows prosecution’s application to postpone arraignment of Abuya’s sons

MELAKA: The Syariah High Court here today allowed the prosecution’s request to postpone the arraignment of Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad’s three sons who were arrested during Op Global last month.

Syarie Judge Mohd Yunus Mohamad Zin allowed the arrangement of the three men to Dec 19 as requested by Melaka Chief Syarie Prosecutor Atras Mohamad Zin.

Atras applied to postpone the arraignment of the three men on a charge under Section 91 of the Syariah Offences Enactment (Melaka) 1991, read together with Section 623 of the same law so that they could be charged together with seven others who were arrested with them.

Syarie lawyers Mohd Hafizudin Ahmad Mispha and Mohd Faizal Mohamad, representing the three brothers, did not object to the application.

In allowing the application, Mohd Yunus set bail of RM3,000 with two sureties each on the three brothers, aged 38, 42 and 45.

The three brothers were 11 individuals arrested during Op Global raids conducted at 19 premises linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in the state.