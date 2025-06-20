SIBU: Sibu Magistrate’s Court today granted an extension of the remand for a husband and wife recently arrested for allegedly masterminding a drug trafficking syndicate around Sibu.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern allowed the 52-year-old male suspect to be remanded for seven days, while the 44-year-old female suspect would be remanded for four days to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Previously, both suspects had been remanded for seven days, which ended today.

The application for the extended remand was submitted by police investigating officer Insp Aminur Rizwan Saiful Bahari.

On June 16, police successfully busted a drug trafficking syndicate in the town, seizing various types of drugs and assets totaling over RM8.5 million after carrying out raids at three locations here on June 12 and 13.