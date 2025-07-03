Court of Appeal upholds 10-year sentence for migrant smuggling

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today upheld the 10-year prison sentences imposed on four Myanmar nationals for smuggling 31 migrants into Malaysia.

A three-judge panel comprising Justices Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah, and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin dismissed the appeals of Nurman Sawyounur, Dilwar, Noor Kalam Soyut Alam, and Hairutullah Arta Huson against their sentences.

Justice Ahmad Zaidi said the appeals lacked merit and that the term meted out by the High Court was not excessive.

The four men, aged between 26 and 38, were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Alor Setar High Court after pleading guilty.

The offence was committed at a house in Kampung Nyior Chabang, Bohor, Langkawi, Kedah, at 3 am on July 21, 2020.

The unrepresented men sought a reduced sentence, citing their family responsibilities.

However, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Amril Johari argued that the sentences were appropriate.

He pointed out that the men were part of a syndicate involved in smuggling Rohingya migrants into Malaysia via Langkawi.

They were part of a group of seven individuals charged with the offence.

Teemah Ong-Sara, a Thai national, had passed away, while a teenager who was sentenced to seven years in jail did not file an appeal.

Meanwhile, Malaysian citizen Zuhapizan Bahador pleaded not guilty to the charge.