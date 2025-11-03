SEPANG: The Sessions Court today postponed its decision in the case of cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman, who faces four charges of uploading obscene content on his Instagram account in 2022.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman set March 14 for the verdict, which was originally scheduled for today.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Faten Hadni Khairuddin, appeared for the prosecution.

Aliff Syukri was represented by lawyers Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin, and Hasshahari Johari Mawi.

On Oct 13, 2022, Aliff Syukri, 38, pleaded not guilty to four charges of uploading obscene videos via his Instagram account, aliffsyukriterlajaklaris, on April 13, 15, 17, and 21, 2022, with the intent to offend others.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, one-year imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

Speaking to the media outside the courtroom, Hasshahari Johari said the court had scheduled the verdict for all four charges against his client at 10 am this Friday.

“This marks the first stage of the proceedings. If the court finds that there is no prima facie case, a decision will be rendered accordingly on that day,“ he said.