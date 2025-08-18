Crane lorry triggers multi-vehicle crash in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: A crane lorry triggered a multi-vehicle pile-up after its brakes malfunctioned at a traffic junction along Jalan Kebun Teh Lama this morning.

South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed the incident occurred near a restaurant at Kilometre 3 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi.

The accident involved six cars and two motorcycles heading towards the town centre around 9 am.

Raub stated, “Preliminary investigations found that the crane lorry driven by a man, 49, went out of control when its brake system didn’t function when he tried to stop the vehicle at the traffic light junction.”

Authorities are probing the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving. - Bernama