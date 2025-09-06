Crocodile captured at Simpang Renggam school grounds by firefighters

SIMPANG RENGGAM: A crocodile measuring approximately four feet was captured by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department within the grounds of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Rahman Andak.

The Johor JBPM Operations Centre received an emergency call at 8.15 am regarding the reptile’s presence at the school near Simpang Renggam.

A six-member team from the Renggam Fire and Rescue Station responded immediately with a Fire Rescue Tender vehicle.

Firefighters located the crocodile on the school premises and conducted a capture operation using specialised snare equipment.

The entire operation concluded successfully at 8.35 am with no incidents or injuries reported. – Bernama