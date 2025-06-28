Crop and livestock supply stable despite hot weather in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: The supply of crops and livestock across Malaysia remains stable despite the prolonged hot and dry weather triggered by the Southwest Monsoon, according to the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM).

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu stated that the ministry has not received any significant reports of major supply disruptions. While some weather-related complaints have surfaced, they remain isolated and manageable.

“Overall, disruptions are minimal and the situation remains under control,” he said after launching the Agriculture Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) @KPKM carnival here today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) earlier confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon, which began on May 10, is expected to persist until September.

Separately, Mohamad highlighted the coconut industry’s potential as a key economic driver, similar to pineapples. He noted increasing demand for both mature coconuts, actively cultivated in Sabah, and young coconuts, particularly from China.

“The crop is expected to generate impressive export value, just like pineapples, which have surpassed RM1 billion in sales,” he said.

Mohamad previously commended the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) for boosting production and export growth in the sector.