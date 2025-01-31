GEORGE TOWN: Chinese New Year snacks are no longer the domain of just one community, as Malaysians from all backgrounds join the celebration by preparing favourites such as kuih bakul, seaweed crackers, honeycomb cookies and even murukku.

Farrah Diba Azhar left her secure civil service job a decade ago to focus on making kuih bakul.

Also known as “nian gao” or “thnee kuih,” it is a Chinese New Year traditional specialty made with glutinous rice flour and brown sugar.

Growing up with her maternal grandfather, who was of Chinese descent, Farah developed a liking for the sweet, sticky treat.

She ensures all ingredients are halal in catering to growing demand.

“There is no shortcut to making kuih bakul. It usually takes between 16 and 20 hours for the brown sugar to turn a golden hue,” she said.

Farrah employs nine workers at her shop, Farrah Diba Baker, in Bandar Perda. She produces about 250 kuih bakul daily, which she sells at RM10 each.

Homemaker and mother of two Suzanne Boey started Suz Snack from home 12 years ago to make Chinese New Year snacks for her family rather than buy them.

“I began by making snacks for my kids and over time, friends started asking if they could order. Gradually, my customer base grew,” she said.

What began as a pastime soon turned into a thriving business. Boey now operates a distributorship, teaming up with other home-based bakers to offer a variety of festive treats.

“I didn’t want to work alone. I thought, why not bring other moms together? We could each make different snacks and help each other out.”

The collaboration allows her to offer a wide range of products without competing for the same customers.

Boey offers four types of product – seaweed and crabstick crackers, chicken floss and prawn sambal, and manages to sell about 2,000 jars during festive seasons at between RM16 and RM25 each.

“My seaweed crackers are my bestsellers, the first snack I made for my kids. Over the years, I expanded the range, but the seaweed crackers still have the highest demand.”

Her approach is unique. Instead of selling directly to customers, Boey works with other bakers who handle their own networks.

For her, it is not just about making snacks, but bringing people together.

“I want my kids to feel the festive spirit and learn about the importance of family and tradition. We make it fun. When everyone joins in to help prepare the snacks, it becomes a joyful, bonding time,” she said.

Another seller, M. Devika Arujunan, makes murukku, achimuruku and honeycomb cookies during festive seasons.

As a mother of three children, she also initially started making cookies for her family but ventured into selling them in 2017.

While all her children have graduated and are working, Devika continues the business to serve he regular customers.

“I just received an order from a mini market chain with over 20 outlets in Penang,” she said.

“People order murukku during Chinese New Year because it tastes different from many of the snacks available. It is not sweet, and slightly spicy and crispy. I think that is why people like it,” she said.