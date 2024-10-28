Crowd gather at MPK field, thrilled to witness Pahang Royal wedding ceremony

KUANTAN: The wedding ceremony of Pahang prince Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah and his bride, Tengku Natasya Puteri Tengku Adnan, was a highly anticipated event for the people as they gathered to witness the event via two giant screens at Padang Bandaraya Kuantan (MBK 1) here on Sunday (Oct 27) night.

Spectators began gathering as early as 8pm, eager to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. The excitement was palpable as they awaited the royal wedding, which took place at the Balai Mahkota, Istana Abdulaziz.

The ceremony commenced at 8.36pm, conducted with full Pahang royal customs and traditions, attended by notable dignitaries including the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who wore an elegant cream-coloured attire.

Also present were the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, and the Crown Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, along with other royal family members and dignitaries, including Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The ceremony began with the graceful entrance of Tengku Natasya Puteri, resplendent in a stunning white gown adorned with sequins. She was followed by the groom, who looked dashing in a matching outfit, accompanied by the enchanting sounds of a cello, adding a touch of elegance to this momentous occasion.

The ‘sirih lat-lat,‘ a delicate arrangement resembling a small bouquet of flowers, became the focal point of the ceremony as Tengku Muhammad presented it to his beloved wife waiting at the altar.

The evening was further enriched by the ritual of feeding ‘nasi semangat’, or yellow glutinous rice, between the newlyweds, officiated by the Sultan of Pahang’s sister, Tengku Puteri Seri Teja Puan Seri Datuk Seri Tengku Muhaini Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Following this, the wedding ceremony progressed with the traditional sprinkling of scented water conducted by Al-Sultan Abdullah, joined by Tunku Azizah, Sultanah Zahirah and Tengku Hassanal. The bride’s parents, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, who playfully teased the couple, and his wife, Datin Seri Anggraini Sentiyaki, also participated in this significant moment.

Others involved in the sprinkling ceremony included Wan Rosdy, along with his wife, Datin Seri Burhah Mohammed, as well as Tengku Panglima Raja Brig Gen Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, and the Sultan of Pahang’s elder sister, Tengku Puteri Seri Lela Wangsa, Tengku Tan Sri Dr Meriam Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The ceremony concluded with the placing of the ‘pancabicara’ as a symbol of blessing for the couple. This poignant moment was completed by Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah, followed by a prayer recited by the Mufti of Pahang, Professor Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim.

The royal couple, perfectly matched and radiating joy, were escorted by Tengku Amir from the wedding ceremony to the cake-cutting and banquet event, marking another significant moment in their celebration.

Tengku Muhammad and Tengku Natasya Puteri, were officially wed last Thursday at the Balai Mahkota, with a henna ceremony following on Friday. The entire series of events was broadcast live from MBK 1 and Dataran Muzium Diraja in Pekan, allowing many to partake in the festivities from afar.

Norma Mohamad Dom, 66, who attended with her youngest son, Fadzrul Abdul Aziz, 28, shared her excitement about witnessing the royal wedding for the second time.

“The first was the royal wedding of Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah last August. I truly enjoy experiencing these ceremonies, it allows me to see the traditional Pahang royal wedding up close,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Khairil Johari Ramli, 50, arrived with friends as early as 4 pm to ensure he wouldn’t miss any part of the royal ceremony.

He expressed his well-wishes for the couple’s lifelong happiness, adding that the decision to broadcast the royal wedding ceremony is excellent as this strengthens family ties and supports small traders who have been allowed to sell their goods in the area.

The royal wedding festivities are set to conclude tomorrow, with Tengku Amir lowering the ceremonial flag to signify the completion of duties, followed by a spectacular 16 cannon shots from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and a prayer led by the Mufti of Pahang, marking the end of a grand celebration.