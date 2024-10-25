Pahang Sultan’s son, Tengku Muhammad marries Tengku Natasya

KUANTAN: Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah married Tengku Natasya Puteri Tengku Adnan in a ceremony at 8.50 pm yesterday at Balai Mahkota, Istana Abdulaziz.

Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who were dressed in green, witnessed the solemnisation ceremony alongside their children.

Pahang Crown Prince and the groom’s older brother, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, and other members of the Pahang royal family were also in attendance.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz also attended the royal wedding.

The bride’s father, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, conducted the solemnisation ceremony. Immediately after the solemnisation, the groom was escorted to perform a non-obligatory prayer.

The prince then presented the dowry, which consisted of a copy of the Quran, to Tengku Natasya Puteri, who was seated on the dais.

This was followed by the bride and groom exchanging rings. The merenjis ceremony (sprinkling of rose water) came after, performed by Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah, followed by Tengku Hassanal.

The bride’s parents, Tengku Adnan and his wife, Datin Seri Anggraini Sentiyaki, also sprinkled scented water on the bride and groom.

During the ceremony, Tunku Azizah appeared emotional as she embraced her son.

The royal wedding will continue with majlis berinai (putting on henna) tomorrow and a wedding reception on Sunday, both scheduled at 8 pm. The events will be broadcast live on two giant screens set up at the Kuantan City (MBK) field and one screen at Dataran Muzium Diraja in Pekan.

Bernama checked at 8 pm yesterday found the public thronging the MBK field to follow the wedding ceremony closely.