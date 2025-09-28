Cuepacs urges education ministry to strengthen school safety measures

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services has urged the Ministry of Education to improve occupational safety and health aspects in schools.

Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat stated that schools must remain the safest environment for students, teachers, and the entire school community.

He emphasised that failure to ensure safety would undermine parental confidence in the national education system.

Cuepacs believes immediate, comprehensive, and systematic action must be taken following recent student fatalities.

The ministry needs to conduct a nationwide audit of school infrastructure to identify risk points and implement preventive measures.

Adnan made these comments in response to a tragedy where a Year Three pupil died after falling into an uncovered sewage pit.

He recommended involving occupational safety and health experts in managing school safety aspects.

Strategic cooperation with agencies like the Department of Occupational Safety and Health and the Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health should be established.

This collaboration would ensure compliance with safety standards and minimise accident risks in educational institutions.

Student safety must become the primary agenda in school management without any compromise.

The ministry must strengthen safety procedures and prioritise maintenance to create hazard-free school environments.

Media reports confirmed a nine-year-old boy died after falling into a sewage pit at a Lenggeng school in Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the Nilai district police headquarters received the incident report around 11 am.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek announced the ministry has launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

She stressed there would be no compromise on the safety and wellbeing of all educational institution members. – Bernama