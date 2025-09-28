SARA aid achieves high redemption rates in Sabah and Labuan

LABUAN: More than 98% of the 1.2 million eligible recipients in Sabah have redeemed their Sumbangan Asas Rahmah Appreciation Aid.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan also reported that 65% of the almost 50,000 eligible recipients in Labuan have claimed their aid.

He dismissed claims that senior citizens and rural residents faced difficulties using their MyKad to access the assistance during his visit to Layangan Shopper PLT.

“This has been proven by the fact that redemption rates in states like Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak are among the highest nationwide,“ he told reporters.

SARA channels aid specifically to eligible low-income households for monthly purchases of basic necessities including food, beverages, hygiene items and medicines.

The SARA Appreciation Aid represents a one-off 100 ringgit payment credited into the MyKad of every Malaysian aged 18 and above.

Recipients can redeem this special aid between August 31 and December 31 to broaden the benefits of SARA across the entire adult population.

Amir Hamzah noted that the scheme has also benefited micro, small and medium enterprises through stronger sales from increased purchasing power.

“The number of retail outlets participating in SARA has also grown from 7,300 at the beginning of the year to more than 8,100 nationwide,“ he added.

Recipients may redeem their benefits for a comprehensive range of essential goods including staple foods and cooking necessities.

Approved purchases also include canned goods, instant noodles, personal hygiene products and household cleaning supplies.

The programme additionally covers approved medicines and school supplies such as uniforms and stationery.

“These categories ensure that families not only meet their daily nutritional needs but also access household essentials at affordable prices,“ Amir Hamzah concluded. – Bernama