Sarawak cashless society initiative boosts local community economy

KUCHING: The Sarawak Cashless Society initiative provides strong momentum for empowering the local community economy and helping retail traders strengthen their presence in the rapidly growing digital economy.

Batang Sadong Member of Parliament Rodiyah Sapiee stated that Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg frequently highlights digital transformation as a central pillar in the Post-COVID Development Strategy 2030.

She explained that one important thrust of this strategy involves empowering the digital economy to produce more competitive entrepreneurs and create new job opportunities for the younger generation.

The cashless payment initiative forms part of Sarawak’s digital economy ecosystem and modernises business operations while creating a more efficient and safer lifestyle.

This approach ensures that rural communities remain included in the development process rather than being left behind.

Rodiyah delivered these remarks during her speech at the launch of the Sarawak Cashless Carnival in Kampung Gedong.

Cashless payments have greatly benefited small traders who previously faced cash loss risks and balance tallying difficulties.

Transactions now deposit directly into bank accounts more securely, conveniently, and swiftly according to the parliamentarian.

Many traders around the Gedong National Information Dissemination Centre have adopted cashless operations, marking a proud milestone in the state’s digital transformation journey.

Rodiyah urged Gedong traders to register with strategic partners including S Pay Global, Bank Negara, Maybank, Bank Islam, TM UNIFI, BSN, AKPK, Aeon Bank, and toyyibPay.

Close cooperation between government, MCMC, strategic partners, NADI managers, entrepreneurs, and village communities will make Gedong an example of rural community technology adoption.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Sarawak director Adiman Ajem also attended the carnival launch event. – Bernama