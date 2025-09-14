Cultural and ethnic diversity is Malaysia’s strength, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared Malaysia’s cultural and ethnic diversity as the nation’s fundamental strength rather than something to fear or reject.

Speaking at the launch of the Malaysia Cultural Festival 2025 ‘Wow Malaysia’ at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, Anwar stated that the nation’s greatness stems from accepting and respecting the heritage of all communities that form the national identity.

“Our greatness comes from our willingness to embrace our nation’s heritage, with its many ethnic groups and regions, each with its own strength, all displaying extraordinary beauty and richness.”

“This culture is developed by embracing the traditions of other communities, including Malay, Chinese, Indian, Iban, Kadazan, Murut, Melanau, and Bajau, all of which we then recognise as our culture, as Malaysians.”

Anwar warned that isolation or rejection between communities would plant seeds of division, while mutual acceptance ensures national success, peace, and continuity.

He emphasised the need to counter views from small groups who believe only their perspective is right and refuse to embrace diversity.

The prime minister shared that foreign leaders have expressed admiration for Malaysia’s diversity and harmony showcased through cultural performances during their visits.

Regarding language, Anwar affirmed Bahasa Melayu’s position as the official language and unifying force while respecting all communities’ rights to master their mother tongues.

“This country is built on several foundations, and one of them is language. Bahasa Melayu is the official language, the language that strengthens and unites all the people of our nation.”

He acknowledged the global necessity of mastering multiple languages, particularly English, alongside maintaining linguistic heritage.

The Malaysia Cultural Festival 2025 features over 68 cultural activities across six main zones, blending traditional performances with modern innovations.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of National Unity, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, the Federal Territories Department, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Several ministers and government officials attended the opening ceremony, including Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Zaliha Mustafa. – Bernama