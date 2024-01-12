SHAH ALAM: The flood situation across the country, especially in Kelantan and Terengganu, is deeply concerning as it is worse than in 2014, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said what is more worrying is that the situation may worsen due to the phenomenon of major high tides in the South China Sea and the Straits of Melaka, which will peak during this period.

However, he hopes the situation will not escalate following the forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), which predicts a reduction in rainfall surges.

“We are confident that with the reduced rainfall, there will be a drop in the number of victims being transferred to temporary relief centres (PPS),“ he said in a press conference after opening the Barisan Nasional (BN) Convention at the Shah Alam Convention Centre today.

Also present were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Selangor BN chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is also state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman.

Ahmad Zahid reminded residents in flood-affected states to follow the instructions of the state disaster management committees, stressing that more than 82,000 security officers and men have been mobilised to assist flood victims.

According to him, the PPS across the country can accommodate about 2.1 million flood victims.

“However, we feel that preparedness alone is not enough. Residents in areas expected to flood, especially in low-lying areas, must heed the advice of the state disaster management committees to evacuate early.

“We do not want the death toll to rise, so preparedness and early warnings must be fully followed to prevent loss of life,“ he said, also urging volunteer organisations and individuals to be ready to provide post-disaster assistance to ease the burden of victims once the floods subside.

As the nation faces this disaster, Ahmad Zahid called for all parties to set aside political differences and work together to help flood victims.

The flood situation in Peninsular Malaysia has worsened, with the number of victims in PPS rising to 152,377 this morning, compared to 146,611 last night.

Pahang became the latest state to be hit by floods, with 15 PPS opened in Raub district, sheltering 452 victims from 146 families this morning.