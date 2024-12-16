Customs dept seizes tobacco, rice, and ecstasy pills worth over RM3m

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) has successfully thwarted two separate smuggling operations, involving tobacco products, rice, grains, and ecstasy pills, with a total value exceeding RM3 million. The operations took place in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, in July and November.

Customs Central Zone assistant director-general, Norlela Ismail, revealed that, in November, an inspection of three containers at Port Klang, Selangor, uncovered various tobacco products, including chewing tobacco and tobacco powder, along with basmati rice and grains, believed to have been imported from India for the local market.

“The total seizure amounted to 7,303 kilogrammes (kg) of tobacco products, worth RM325,000, and 7,580kg of basmati rice and cereals valued at RM351,700, with a total tax value of RM2,816,880,“ she said, at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Customs Complex today.

She added that the smuggling syndicate used a false declaration of ‘Assorted Food Beverage’ on Customs Form 1, a category which does not require an Import Permit, to facilitate the illegal importation. As a result, three representatives of shipping agents have been summoned to assist in the ongoing investigation, under the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, Norlela revealed that a raid conducted in July, at the Mail and Courier Centre, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, led to the discovery of ecstasy pills, weighing approximately 0.43kg, with a street value of RM71,810.

“The package originated from Europe, and the recipient’s address was a fraudulent location in Petaling Jaya, Selangor,“ she explained.

She added that the smuggling operation involved dividing the large package into smaller parcels, each weighing between 0.3 to 0.5kg, which were then sent via courier directly to the recipient.

The case is currently under investigation under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Norlela further emphasised that, to combat drug trafficking through courier services, the department would conduct regular inspections using sniffer dogs at courier hubs across the Klang Valley.