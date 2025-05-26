Customs seize 272 tonnes of scrap iron worth RM1.64 million

KLANG: The Selangor Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 272.6 tonnes of scrap iron worth RM1.64 million that was illegally brought in, following the detention of 14 containers at West Port Free Zone recently.

Assistant Director-General of Customs (Enforcement) Raizam Setapa @ Mustapha said all the goods were confiscated after a series of inspections and seizure conducted by his department last April.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the scrap metal was imported from several countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and is believed to have been brought in for recycling purposes in this country.

“Inspections found that the goods were declared as copper alloy, alternators, and used vehicle components, including aluminum powder, in Customs Form 1 to mislead the authorities.

“All the goods confirmed as scrap iron were seized for not having an Import Permit issued by the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) as outlined under Item 5, Part 1, Fourth Schedule, Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023,“ he said during a press conference at Wisma Kastam, Pulau Indah here today.

In other developments, Raizam said JKDM Selangor also seized 26,238 liters of alcoholic beverages worth RM188,724 after detaining a 40-foot container on May 6.

He said the container arrived at Port Klang on April 22, with the goods declared as furniture.

Raizam also stated that his department successfully foiled attempts to smuggle five types of commodities, including rice, chewing tobacco, and 21 units of washing machines and clothes dryers, with a total value of RM3.5 million through seizures involving the West and North Port Free Zone areas throughout April and May.

“All cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for importing prohibited goods contrary to a prohibition and Section 133(1)(a) of the same act for making false declarations,“ he said.