Seputeh Heights faces 80-hour water outage amid pump malfunction

PETALING JAYA: The ongoing water supply disruption in Seputeh Heights was caused by a drop in water levels at the tower reservoir, stemming from reduced efficiency of the existing pump.

According to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), the existing pump is no longer operating at full capacity, resulting in inconsistent water supply to the area.

“To address this, we are replacing the old pump with a new unit to meet water demand in the area. In the meantime, we’ve also mobilised water tankers to assist affected residents. Full restoration of water supply is expected by tomorrow morning,” the utility provider said in a statement to theSun.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and acknowledge the complaints received regarding this issue. Moving forward, we are committed to enhancing our customer experience to better serve our 9.62 million consumers,” it added.

A Seputeh Heights resident recently contacted theSun to complain about prolonged water cuts affecting the neighbourhood. Seputeh Heights is a gated and guarded upscale residential enclave in Taman Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that some homes had endured water disruptions lasting over 80 hours.

According to the resident, the crisis began following maintenance works by Air Selangor on the fire hydrant and underground piping system starting June 12.

The complainant further alleged that reports lodged by frustrated residents were closed without proper resolution, and that they were given “ambiguous recovery timelines.”

“Adding insult to injury, Air Selangor failed to notify residents of the disruption until a day after it began, only issuing a notice following public outcry and formal complaints.

“This lack of transparency and accountability has ignited fury among Seputeh residents, who feel abandoned by the very authorities tasked with ensuring their welfare.”