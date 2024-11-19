Customs seize cigarettes worth RM6.38m hidden behind snacks

DENGKIL: The Customs Department (JKDM) confiscated 8.39 million sticks of contraband white cigarettes worth RM6.38 million in an operation carried out at West Port, Port Klang, Selangor on Nov 12.

Customs assistant director-general (Enforcement) Raizam Setapa@Mustapha said the total seizure is valued at RM784,117 with an estimated unpaid tax of RM5.61 million.

She said the operation carried out at about 11 am involved the inspection of six containers which led to the arrest of a local shipping agent in his 50s for further investigation.

“On the documents, these goods were declared as various products. During the raid, the front of the container was filled with boxes of snacks, cereal products and drinking water. We found these cigarettes of various brands behind these boxes,” she told a press conference here today.

She said the investigation is currently focused on identifying the importer of the cigarette, which is believed to be imported from South Asian countries to be sold in the local market.

“Our investigation also confirmed that these cigarettes do not have an import permit,” she said.