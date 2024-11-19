Local authorities can still stop issuing vape licenses despite no nationwide ban: Dr Dzulkefly

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that local authorities can stop issuing licenses for vape sales, despite no national ban being in place.

“Some states have already taken steps to stop issuing licenses for the sale of such products at the local council level. Johor has taken the lead, and perhaps Pahang and other states may follow suit.

“However, the decision is ultimately up to the respective states,“ he was quoted as saying by The Star.

The statement follows Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s call for a complete ban on electronic cigarettes, amid concerns over youth drug abuse in the state.

According to the National Anti-Drug Agency, Pahang is the fifth-highest state with 11,750 drug addicts, 57% of whom are aged between 15 and 30.

Dr Dzulkefly explained that instead of an outright ban on electronic cigarettes or vapes, the government has chosen to regulate them through the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), which took effect on October 1.

“The first action is to ban, but if we cannot ban, we will regulate.

“For now, we have a standalone regulation to manage electronic cigarettes or vapes.

“The federal government remains committed to regulating these products,“ he added.

The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, effective October 1, prohibits sales at educational institutions, online platforms, markets, and vending machines.

From April 1, 2025, products must be stored in locked areas with outlets concealing products from outside view and by October 1, 2025, plain packaging with health warnings becomes mandatory.