Customs seize nearly RM1 mln worth of firecrackers, fireworks

BUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has busted a syndicate smuggling firecrackers and fireworks without permit worth nearly RM1 million, including taxes, following a raid on a warehouse in the Nagasari Industrial Area, Perai, on March 11 and 12.

Penang JKDM director Rohaizad Ali said the raid conducted by a team from the Enforcement Division’s Operations Unit discovered seven containers inside the warehouse, containing 1,332 cartons or 28,780 kilogrammes (kg) of various brands of firecrackers and fireworks without a permit.

He said the seized items were believed to be stockpiled for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, with the warehouse used as a storage facility.

“The firecrackers and fireworks were found to be non-compliant with the specifications and guidelines set in the import permit issued by the Home Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police.

“These firecrackers and fireworks are valued at RM360,767.50, with duties amounting to RM599,189.63. The items have been seized for further action,” he said in a press conference at the Bagan Jermal Enforcement Storage Facility, here today.

Rohaizad said a local man in his 60s, who was present at the location during the raid, was also detained. However, investigations are still ongoing to determine his role and connection to the syndicate.

He said firecrackers and fireworks are restricted items, and their import is only permitted with a valid import license under Item 46, Part I, Third Schedule of the Prohibition Order (Prohibition on Imports) 2023.

Further investigations are underway, and the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.